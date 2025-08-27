Bye-Elections: Blame Gov Lawal’s Poor Performance For PDP Loss – APC Youth

The All Progressive Congres (APC) Youth Congress has issued a scathing rebuke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Dauda Lawal, attributing the party’s crushing defeat in the recent Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election to Lawal’s abysmal performance in office.

The group dismissed the PDP’s claims of electoral irregularities and misuse of armed forces as baseless excuses meant to deflect from the governor’s failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC the winner of the bye-election, securing 8,182 votes against PDP candidate Muhammad Lawal Kurya’s 5,544.

The election, conducted in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa polling units, followed an inconclusive by-election due to a narrow vote margin.

In a statement, Comrade Gambo Danladi, spokesperson for the APC Youth Congress, described the PDP’s loss as a “referendum on Lawal’s incompetence.”

He accused the governor of failing to deliver on promises of development, security, and progress nearly three years into his tenure.

Danladi lambasted Lawal’s administration for plunging Zamfara into deeper insecurity and economic stagnation.

“The PDP’s loss is not the fault of the APC or the electoral system—it is the direct consequence of Lawal’s incompetence, broken promises, and betrayal of public trust,” Danladi said.

“Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership has been nothing short of a disaster. His promises of rapid development, improved security, and economic revival have evaporated into thin air, leaving Zamfara grappling with rampant banditry, crumbling infrastructure, and widespread disillusionment.

“The electorate’s rejection of the PDP in this bye-election is a referendum on Lawal’s failure to address the state’s pressing challenges.

“His administration’s inability to deliver basic services or inspire confidence has eroded any goodwill he once enjoyed, exposing him as a leader utterly out of touch with the needs of his people. Zamfara deserves better than a governor who thrives on empty rhetoric and failed policies.

“The PDP’s claim of dominance in Zamfara is a myth. Their 2023 governorship win was built on falsehoods peddled by Dauda Lawal, who has failed to deliver even a fraction of what he promised.

“The people of Zamfara have seen through his lies and rejected him at the polls.”

The APC Youth Congress highlighted the bye-election results as evidence of the electorate’s frustration, noting that the PDP secured only six wards, marking a historic low for Lawal as the first Zamfara governor to lose a bye-election.

The statement also condemned Lawal’s alleged use of state-backed Zamfara Vigilante operatives to intimidate voters, defying federal warnings.

“These desperate tactics to manipulate the process were resoundingly rejected by the people, who delivered a decisive mandate to the APC,” Danladi said.

The APC Youth Congress called on Lawal to take responsibility for his administration’s failures and urged the PDP to stop making excuses.

“The people of Zamfara demand progress, not propaganda,” Danladi declared. “This victory belongs to the electorate, who have shown they will no longer tolerate Lawal’s ineptitude or the PDP’s politics of deception.”

The APC group congratulated Kamilu Sa’idu on his victory and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring hope and progress to Zamfara.