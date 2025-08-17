Bye-Elections: Be Guided By Spirit Of Sportsmanship, Fair Play, Tinubu Urges Parties

…commends INEC, hails APC Chair, Yitwalda, for party’s victory

President Bola Tinubu has commended all the political parties and candidates who participated in Saturday’s by-election in 16 constituencies across 12 states in the country, urging them to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship, fair contest and magnanimity, which are enablers of enduring democracy

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President congratulated all the winners and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the hitch-free elections, mostly devoid of violence.

Following the results declared by INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 12 constituencies, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won in two, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in one, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won in one.

Tinubu congratulated the new APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic first victory recorded under his leadership.

He also congratulated the APC governors and other leaders on the success of the by-elections.

“Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President remarks.

“To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God,” he said.