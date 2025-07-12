Ahead of the forthcoming legislative bye-elections across the country, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the inauguration of its screening and appeal committees scheduled for Monday, July 14, 2025.

The ruling party made this announcement on Saturday, July 12, in a statement shared on the party’s official X handle.

According to the statement, the inauguration of committee chairmen and secretaries will take place at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja by 9 a.m, adding that the subsequent screening exercise will be held at Amor Hotel, Katampe, opposite Aso Radio, beginning at 10 a.m.

READ ALSO:

The APC also released a comprehensive list of screening and appeal committees assigned to evaluate aspirants vying for seats in the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and the Senate.

“These committees will be responsible for screening aspirants contesting in the bye-elections across various states,” the party stated.

Among the committees announced are: State House of Assembly Screening Committee I – Chaired by Hon. (Mrs.) Dorah D. Ebong, House of Representatives Screening Committee I – Led by Arc. Waziri Bulama, Senate Screening Committee – Headed by H.E. (Barr.) Ibrahim S. Shema

The APC reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based selection process ahead of the bye-elections.