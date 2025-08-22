Bye-Elections: APC Group Hails Barau For Kano Landslide Victory

The APC Vanguard has hailed Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin for orchestrating a resounding victory in the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency bye-election, cementing his status as the preeminent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

In a press statement signed by its President, Comr. Dan Yusuf, the group praised Barau’s “unparalleled political mastery, visionary stewardship, and relentless dedication,” which secured a landslide win for APC candidate Garba Ya’u Gwarmai.

Recall that the APC candidate clinched 31,472 votes against the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) Yusuf Ali Maigado, who polled 27,931 votes, as declared by INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammad Waziri of Bayero University.

Since assuming the role of Deputy Senate President, the highest-ranking official from Kano, the group said Barau has transformed the state’s political landscape, drawing thousands of rival supporters and leaders from the ruling NNPP and other political parties.

The Vanguard emphasised that this wave of defections is not mere politicking but proof to Barau’s “exceptional performance, magnetic leadership, and ability to inspire trust and unity across divides.”

“Barau’s strategic brilliance has dismantled the NNPP’s entrenched political machinery, proving that the APC, under his guidance, is an unstoppable force,” Yusuf added.

“This emphatic victory underscores Senator Barau’s ability to galvanise grassroots support, as evidenced by the massive turnout at the electrifying campaign rally he led in Kano North Senatorial District.

“His message of progress, unity, and alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformative agenda resonated powerfully, mobilising voters and redefining the state’s political dynamics.

“Senator Barau’s leadership transcends electoral success; it is a movement that has sparked a wave of defections, with thousands of opposition supporters and leaders joining the APC, inspired by his track record of integrity, delivery, and inclusive governance.

“His ability to unite diverse stakeholders and convert rivals into allies highlights his exceptional statesmanship, making him a beacon of hope for Kano and Nigeria at large.”

The group noted that Barau’s leadership transcends electoral success, describing it as a movement driven by integrity, inclusive governance, and a commitment to progress, security, and prosperity.

According to Danladi, his ability to convert opposition figures into APC allies has positioned him as a beacon of hope for Kano and Nigeria, setting a strong foundation for the party’s ambitions in the 2027 general elections.

“We applaud INEC for upholding transparency and credibility in the electoral process, ensuring the people’s will prevailed despite challenges,” Yusuf stated.

“The APC Vanguard calls on all members, supporters, and Nigerians to rally behind Senator Barau’s dynamic leadership as we build toward a sweeping victory in 2027.

“His superlative performance has solidified Kano as an APC stronghold, setting the stage for the party to dominate the national political landscape.

“Let this historic win serve as a clarion call to all Nigerians: with leaders like Senator Barau steering the APC, we are forging a future of unity, development, and unparalleled progress.

“The APC Vanguard stands firmly behind our Deputy Senate President, confident that his transformative leadership will continue to inspire and deliver for Kano, the North, and the entire nation.”