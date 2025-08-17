Bye-Elections: APC Commends Tinubu, INEC, Nat’l Chair Over Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda over the victory of the party in the last legislative bye-election.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka gave this commendation in a statement released on Sunday night in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that APC won most of the legislative bye-election seats that was conducted in 12 states.

Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) thanks Nigerians immensely for their decisive support which resulted in massive triumph of our candidates in last Saturday’s legislative bye-elections conducted across twelve states of the Federation.

“This win is yet another solid endorsement of President Bola Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda designed to deliver, and now steadily delivering transformation of our country’s economy and other sectors of our national life.

“We commend the President and leader of our great Party for creating a level playing field for the bye-election contest, as well as our Progressive Governors, devoted Party leaders, members and supporters for their sacrificial efforts and contribution towards this electoral victory.

“Our hearty congratulations go to our victorious candidates across the country, and we charge them to reward their constituents with purposeful legislative interventions that translate Renewed Hope Agenda to meaningful benefits for the people.

“We specially congratulate our National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on this crucial first dominant victory under his eminent leadership as National Chairman. It is a strong pointer to greater things to come.

“The Party applauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its successful conduct of the bye-elections, and hails all security agencies for maintaining peace and order, despite cases of election violence and voters suppression in some districts.

“Again, our deepest gratitude remains with the Nigerian electorate and we urge all Nigerians to sustain their support for our great Party and Mr President as he continues to pave a clear and steady path of prosperity for this and future generations.”