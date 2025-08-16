Bye-Elections: Accreditation, Voting Commence In Oyo, Kaduna

Accreditation and voting have commenced in some parts of the country as Nigerians troop out for the 2025 bye-elections taking place across 12 states.

Reports from polling units monitored so far by Saturday Telegraph indicate a smooth process with no major disruptions.

In Oyo State, accreditation and voting are ongoing at Polling Unit 045, Registration Area 04, located in the open space beside the Local Government Dispensary, Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

Similarly, in Kaduna State, voting is progressing peacefully at Polling Unit 26, Ward 06, Tundun Wada, within the Zaria/Kewaye State Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier confirmed that the bye-elections will be conducted in 12 states, 32 Local Government Areas (LGAs), 356 Registration Areas (RAs), and 6,987 Polling Units (PUs), with a total of 3,553,659 registered voters expected to participate.

INEC also urged voters to report any election-related issues using the official hashtag #ByeElections2025, while providing dedicated hotlines for swift response.

The ongoing bye-elections are being held to fill vacant legislative seats across the federation following court rulings, resignations, or deaths of former office holders.