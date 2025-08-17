Bye-Elections: Abbas Congratulates APC’s Victory In Zaria, Others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its victory at the by-elections in Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, Basawa State Constituency, and Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker specifically felicitated the APC candidate for Zaria Kewaye, Hon. Isah Haruna Mohammed (Ihamo), describing him as the right man for the job.

He also described the victory of the candidates for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Fidelix Joseph Bagudu, and that of Basawa State Constituency, Hon. Sani Dahiru, as well-deserved.

The Speaker also congratulated all APC candidates who emerged victorious during the Saturday by-elections in other states.

Speaker Abbas, who was visibly elated by the victory, said the outcome of the by-elections was a reflection of the unwavering support the ruling party enjoys from the electorate. He thanked the people for believing in the APC, saying the ruling party and its administration would not let them down.

“I am delighted to congratulate our party and its candidates on this massive victory. It has only reaffirmed the popularity of the APC, not just in Kaduna State but in Nigeria as a whole.

“I felicitate Governor Uba Sani, CON, the APC family at both the federal and state levels, and our teeming supporters for this victory.

“This victory is indeed reassuring as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, administration works assiduously to reposition the country and improve the living conditions of the citizens.

“This win is an indication that APC remains the choice of the majority of Nigeria and is the party to beat now and in all future elections,” the Speaker said.

After the closing of the ballot on Saturday, Speaker Abbas embarked on thank-you visits to the seven electoral wards that constitute the Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, where he was received by mammoth crowds at the various polling units.

He used the opportunity to observe the atmosphere and see for himself how the by-election was conducted. He visited the polling units at Angwan Dankali, Kufena Ward; Kamfanin Saye in Dutsen Abba Ward; Gangaren Kwadi, Tudun Wada Ward; Unguwar Kaya, Gyallesu Ward; Bako Zuntu Street, Tukur-Tukur Ward; Bizara, Wuchichiri Ward; Wuchichiri Polling Unit, Wuchichiri Ward, and Mangu in Dambo Ward.

The by-election went on peacefully. Speaker Abbas Tajudeen was impressed by the conduct of the people and the electoral officials.