Bye-Election: Zamfara APC Appreciates Electorate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed unreserved appreciation for the resilience of the electorate who participated in Saturday’s State House of Assembly bye-election in Kaura Namoda South.

In a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said, “No doubt, the election was tough, tense, and conducted under very harsh conditions as the government in power used all its illegal machinery to threaten and harass the electorate, yet the people remained focused and resilient.

“We equally thank our leaders, specifically His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and His Excellency, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, for their constant support and encouragement to the operations and management of the party.

“This election has shown the strength and continued acceptance of the party in the state by the electorate.

“However, the election showed the government that its failure in providing good governance, especially in improving the lives of the state’s citizens and addressing the plight of its people, will no longer be tolerated.

“The PDP government in the state has failed on all fronts in providing succour to the people, and the Kaura Namoda bye-election results, where the APC is leading with over 1,600 votes, are a clear indication of where the people’s faith lies.

“Although the agents of manipulation are currently working frantically to overturn the results, which were declared inconclusive, we are confident that the electoral umpire, INEC, will not allow itself to be drawn into such a mess again.

“We therefore wish to call on all our members, supporters, and the general public to remain calm as we await what and how they want to handle the issue”, the statement pleaded.

According to the statement, the state APC leadership, however, strongly assures that any move to change the people’s mandate will be vehemently resisted.

“We sincerely thank people of Kyambarawa, Banga, Sakajiki, Kurya, Dan-Isa and Kagara for turning out en masse to vote APC despite the Zamfara State government’s deployment of thugs, CPG and other vagabonds in disregard to the security ban on them and yet, the electorate summoned courage to withstand all the intimidation”, it further commended.