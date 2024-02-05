Bye-Election: YPP Wins Nnewi, Orumba Fed Constituencies In Anambra

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has won the Nnewi and Orumba Federal Constituencies in Saturday’s re-run elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in line with the order of the Court of Appeal.

The candidate of the YPP, Hon Peter Uzokwe of Nnewi Federal constituency and Hon. Chinwe Nnabuife of Orumba North and South Federal constituency won respectively in the poll.

The official results from the re-run announced by INEC showed that votes from various Wards in Nnewi secured a resounding victory for the YPP candidate.

A breakdown of the results collated YPP candidate won in Otolo Ward 1, Otolo Ward 2, Otolo Ward 3, Uruagu Ward 1, Uruagu Ward 2, Umudim Ward 1, Umudim Ward 2, as well as in Nnewichi Ward 1 and Nnewichi Ward 2, while the Candidate of APGA was only able to win in Uruagu Ward 3 respectfully.

Further breakdown of the result, in the three local government areas of the Federal Constituency showed that the YPP Candidate won the election after defeating the APGA Candidate heavily in Nnewi North Local Government Area by polling seventeen thousand one hundred twelve votes while APGA polled eight thousand seven hundred and fifty votes in the Local Government Area.

“However, the APGA Candidate won in Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas but the votes from the two local government areas were unable to override YPP votes in Nnewi North and consequently, failed to retain a seat for the APGA candidate at the Green Chamber.

“In Nnewi South Local Government Area, APGA polled five thousand six hundred fourteen votes while YPP polled two thousand four hundred sixty-eight votes, and in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, APGA polled eleven thousand forty-eight votes while YPP polled five thousand nine hundred thirty-eight votes.

The total votes cast in Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas which are the three local government areas of the Federal Constituency showed that the Candidate of YPP, Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe, a former President-General of Ozubulu community polled twenty-five thousand five hundred and eighteen votes to emerge, winner, while the current member representing the Federal Constituency and APGA Candidate, Hon Uchenna Elodimuo lost his seat after polling twenty-five thousand four hundred and twelve votes.

Also, in the Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency Re-run Election, YPP thwarted the hope of the PDP Candidate, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo to replace the current member representing the Federal Constituency, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife at the Green Chamber.

Princess Nnabuife, who was also the Candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP in the Re-run polled a total of fourteen thousand four hundred and ninety-six votes to retain her seat and defeated Hon Ezenwankwo who polled a total of thirteen thousand and eighty-seven votes.

Further breakdown of the result showed that APGA Candidate Eze Kanayo Eric came third with ten thousand four hundred seventy-nine votes while Ugochukwu Nkiru Ebere of the Labour Party came fourth with six thousand four hundred sixty-four votes.

Reacting to the results, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, thanked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for promoting free and fair re-run election in the Senatorial District. Senator Ubah also appreciated INEC, the police and Military personnel, for their professionalism and urged the winners to be humble in victory and work with other contestants for the good of their constituencies and Anambra South Senatorial District in particular”. He added.

Adding his voice, Amb Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe, who won the election for Nnewi Federal Constituency thanked God for his benevolence and also thanked the people for coming out en-masse for the election. He also, thanked Senator Ubah who he described as a true democrat, who ensured that justice was done.

He, however, promised not to let the people down, as he is poised to work with everyone to ensure that the people of his constituency are happy that they elected him.

Furthermore, Hon Chinwe Nnabuife, the YPP Candidate for Orumba North and South thanked God and the people of Orumba for coming out en masse to defend the mandate given to her during the last election.

She said “This is a testament that our democracy has grown and the people know who they voted for. I thank them immensely for standing behind me and I promise not to let them down, as I will discharge my legislative duties to the glory of God and mankind.” She concluded.

This re-run election, where at the instance of the courts has brought to a close who are the elected members of these Federal Constituencies.