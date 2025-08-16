As the Saturday bye-election kicks off in some parts of the nation, voters in the Edo Central Senatorial district were thrilled about the early arrival of voting materials.

Saturday Telegraph reports that voting commenced early with the arrival of materials at Idumu Iyasele Primary School, Ewatto Ward III units 4 and 11 in Esan South-East LGA of Edo State.

Voters at the two polling units came out as early as 7.00 am and conducted themselves in orderly manners, with the elderly lining up as some searched for their names in the voters’ register while security personnel looked on.

The situation was the same at Ozolua Model Primary School and the old Education board in Iguobazua, Ovia South West.