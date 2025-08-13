Bye-Election; Uneasy Calm In APGA Over Soludo’s Visit To Tinubu

The visit of Governor Charles Soludo to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa two days ago is currently unsettling the ranks of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State ahead of this Saturday’s Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election.

Unconfirmed source has it that Governor Soludo had gone to finalise a treaty with President Tinubu to trade the coming by-election with his second-term ambition, thereby allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to have its way.

It is being touted that the APC is pulling all stops to take over the gubernatorial seat of Anambra by any means possible, giving impetus for the governor to initiate a horse trade of giving in the Senatorial by-election to secure his second term ambition.

But the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, dismissed those claims, describing them as a fake narrative, adding that no such discussion was ever held.

“When you see fake news, you will always know, and this is part of the name-dropping of some desperate politicians who love fishing in troubled waters.”

“Mr Governor couldn’t have taken these troubles and come this far to produce the party’s Senatorial candidate only to make a detour at the twilight of the by-election”

Even Mr President has also made comments about the visit, putting paid to these tissues of lies,” he said.

Apparently vindicating the position of Opara, Tinubu described the visit as most strategic in view of the prevailing circumstances faced by the country.

In his statement, Tinubu said, “It was a pleasure to welcome my friend of over two decades and the Governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, to Aso Villa yesterday”

“We share a firm belief that all who profess progressivism must work together to deepen our democracy, strengthen security and transform our economy”

“We discussed the bold reforms underway, the need to stay the course and the importance of tackling insecurity, through both decisive action and inclusive opportunity for our teaming youth ”

“Our administration will continue to partner with every state that is serious about human, social and economic development because Nigeria’s progress is strongest when we work together”

“We will continue to take a bet on our dear country, Nigeria, to ensure sustainability and shared prosperity for the future”, he concluded.

However, the August 16th Anambra South Senatorial District by-election would indeed determine the real facts of the matter while tension still mounts currently.