Bye-Election: Thugs Hijack Materials In A’Ibom, Enugu, Kano – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that some thugs hijacked election materials in some locations in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Kano States following the bye-election held across some parts of the states.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the electoral umpire will be conducting a rerun election in 26 states across the federation today.

Giving an update on the exercise, INEC, in a statement issued via its official X handle said accreditation and other voting processes are going smoothly across various polling units in the 26 states.

The commission, however, regretted the disruption in some wards in Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Enugu.

INEC statement reads: “Generally, polls opened promptly, and accreditation is going on smoothly in the 8,934 Polling Units in 26 States involved in today’s bye-elections and re-run elections.

“However, we are monitoring reported disruption of processes by acts of thuggery and hijacking of materials in some locations in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Kano States.

“In Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, we are investigating reported incidents in Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA.

In Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State, we are investigating reports of disruption in 8 Polling Units in Uwani West Ward. “In the Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State, processes have been disrupted in the Kunchi Local Government Area involving 10 Polling Units. We will provide regular updates on the situation.”