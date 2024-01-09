Bye-election: Surulere elects Laguda as candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, has been elected as candidate for the House of Representatives bye election in Surulere Constituency 1, Lagos State. The election billed for February 3, will be conducted to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Presidential Chief of Staff. Laguda scored 30 votes to beat other three contestants-Raheed Owokoniran, Lawal Kabir and Manzu Jemila-who scored nil.

The total number of votes cast corresponded to the total number of delegates, five each from six wards, accredited delegates, and valid votes cast. Before the primary, the candidate, who enjoys the support of Gbajabiamila, has been endorsed by party leaders in the constituency. Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, had also hinted that the former speaker would not be indifferent to the nature and tendency of his successor as legislator. At a party event in Surulere, Ojelabi also said APC will have the last say on the primary, stressing that the party is supreme. The shadow poll, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, was conducted by a primary panel, led by Bukar Yusuf, a chieftain. Other members of the committee are Dipo Lam-Adesina, Ismait Alagbada, Sulaiman Gazali and Niyi Akinsiji. After counting the votes, Yusuf said:”Fuad Laguda, having scored the highest number of votes cast, is hereby declared winner.” The exercise was witnessed by a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Gabriel Abidakun Akanbi.