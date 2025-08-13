Bye-Election: Senator Barau, Bichi, Hundreds Of APC Supporters Storm Bagwai/Shanono 

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, the House of Representatives Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, and hundreds of others stormed Shanono to campaign for the APC House of Assembly contestant, Ahmad Kadamu, in the Saturday bye-election.

The Campaign movements, which saw hundreds of Vehicles storming the Local Government, were received by supporters who wore specially designed attire, shouting that the APC will surely emerge victorious in the Saturday bye-election.

Speaking during the Campaign, the State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, warned that the bye elections into the House of Assembly are a nonsense that one should dare not be rigged.

The Chairman assured that APC will win the election, but called on Security to ensure that they guard against stealing votes, vote-buying and creating unnecessary violence.

Engr Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, the House of Representatives Chairman Appropriation Committee, also assured that on Saturday, they are going to undoubtedly win the House of Assembly elections.

He said the Government of APC at the centre has done wonderfully well, which will give them easy wins in the bye elections.

Bichi notes that President Tinubu has approved N10 billion for the construction of the Bichi, Bagwai/Sganono to Gwarzo, Federal Road to ease the movement of farm produce.

He said the Project is one of several projects committed to the areas.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said that voting for Ahmad Kadamu would further consolidate the Federal Government’s participation and presence in the area.

Senator Barau Jibrin said voting for APC in the bye election would mean victory for the Party in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Elections in 2027.