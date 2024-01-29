Bye-Election: Plateau North Has Reject APC, LP – Jang

Former Governor of Plateau State and founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jonah David Jang has described the Saturday rerun election for Plateau North Senatorial District and Jos North/Bassa House of Representatives seat as a workover for the party, saying APC and LP have been rejected by the people.

Senator Jang stated this at the weekend during the flag-off campaigns for Plateau North Senatorial District and Jos North/Bassa House of Representatives Seat rerun election held at Landfield Park Jos.

According to him, the PDP has its root foundation in Plateau State, adding that the state belongs to the PDP and all other Political Parties have been rejected by the Plateau people, especially the Northern Zone, saying APC and LP have no foundation in the state, and it has been rejected during the 2023 General elections.

Sen. Jang highlighted Plateau’s historical allegiance to the PDP and commended the late Chief Solomon Lar for laying a solid foundation for the party in Plateau and Nigeria.

Jang urged Plateau residents to ignore individuals using religious and ethnic sentiments to divide the people, emphasizing the importance of unity for peace and harmony in the state.

He appealed to National and State Assembly lawmakers whose mandates were nullified at the Appeal Court to exercise patience as the party awaits the decision of the National Judicial Council on unjust judgments.

He calls on the people of the State to come out en mass to vote for candidates of the PDP for the Senate and Former Senate Minority Leader Sen. Simon Mwadkwon and the House of Reps Candidates for Jos North Bassa Hon. Musa Agah.

“APC and LP have nothing to show in Plateau State, they have been rejected, Plateau People only know PDP, So let’s come out on Saturday 3rd of February, Nobody should stay at home in the Northern zone.

“We must go and vote for Dr Simon Mwadkwon as our Senator and Hon. Musa Aga as our member Federal House of Representatives Jos North/Bassa, We must come out and vote and show our loyalty to the Governor, our loyalty to Plateau State, our loyalty to PDP”.