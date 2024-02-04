Bye-Election: PDP Wins State Assembly Seat In Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State as the winner of the Bodinga North state constituency in the bye-election held on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The INEC returning officer, Professor Farouk Tambuwal, announced Magaji Abubakar of the PDP as the winner of the election with a total of 6,488 votes.

He defeated his closest opponent and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Yusuf Marafa Danchadi, who garnered 5,893 votes.

Speaking while declaring him the winner in the early hours of Sunday morning, Professor Farouk Tambuwal said, “Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Magaji Abubakar of the PDP is hereby declared the winner is returned elected”

Recall that the Court of Appeal has declared the election in the Bodinga constituency inconclusive and ordered a re-run in five polling units in the constituency.