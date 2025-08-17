Bye-Election: PDP Wins Ibadan North

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Folajimi Oyekunle, as the winner of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election.
Announcing the election result in the early hours of Sunday, August 17, the Returning Officer, Professor Abiodun Oluwadare of the University of Ibadan, said Oyekunle secured a total of 18,404 votes to emerge as the winner of the election.
READ ALSO
- Ibadan North By-Election: Five Parties Jostle For 217,980 Votes
- Plot To Rig Anambra By-Election Thwarted – APGA
- Edo By-Election: Police Deploys 7,800 Officers, Restricts Movement
According to him, Oyekunle defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adewale Olatunji, popularly known as Murphy, by a substantial margin, as the APC candidate secured 8,312 votes.
Oluwadare added that Femi Akin-Alamu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recorded 88 votes, while Olabisi Olajumoke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 40 votes.