Bye-Election: PDP Petitions Tinubu Over Misuse Of Security Personnel

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the misuse of armed security personnel deployed during the bye-election in Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency.

The petition signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, alleged that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have concluded plans to misuse the security personnel that would be on duty on February 3.

Peretei in the petition described the forthcoming bye-election to replace Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the National Assembly as a litmus test for democracy.

It read: “The February 3, 2024 bye-election in Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in Ondo State will be another test for Nigeria’s democracy. Whether or not security agencies will be professional in the discharge of their duties or descend into the arena, muscling up opposition candidates, thereby creating avoidable tension.

‘The PDP Ondo State Chapter wishes to plead with Mr President to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible election. The people’s votes must count as any attempt to rig the election will be resisted.

“Our party notes the wilful attempts by certain elements in government with an insatiable appetite for greed and avarice for power through any crooked means, to use this election to test the will of the people, no matter the dire consequences of such importunate and inordinate ambitions.

“These lazy politicians rather than meaningfully engage the electorates are again banking and shamelessly boasting on your support to skew the electoral process to their undue advantage.

“It is against this background that, we make this appeal to allow all those that will be on duty for this election to discharge their responsibilities professionally to strengthen our democracy.”