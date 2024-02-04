Bye-Election: PDP Clinches Ningi Central Constituency In Bauchi

Abubakar Sulaiman, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ningi Central Constituency, Bauchi State has coasted to victory in Saturday’s state House of Assembly by-election.

Following the conclusion of the re-run election in the constituency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Sulaiman garnered a total of 11,785 defeating his close contender, Khalid Ningi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 10 339 votes.

The returning officer, Prof. Ahmad Abdulhamid declared that after scoring a total votes of 11,785, Abubakar Sulaiman has returned elected defeating among others, Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 10339.

READ ALSO:

In a related development, the former deputy speaker, Jamilu Dahiru of the PDP, has emerged winner of the Bauchi Central Constituency rerun election.

Declaring the result at the Bauchi local government INEC Office, the returning officer, Prof Ismail Shehu, said Jamilu Umaru Dahiru scored cumulative votes of 45,240 while his closest rival, Aliyu Abdullahi Ilellah of the APC scored 40,266.