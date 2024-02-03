Bye-Election: PDP, APGA Senatorial Candidates Chide Security Agents, INEC 

The senatorial candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State bye-election, Barrister Silas Onu and his counterpart of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)’, Chief Ifeanyi Eleje, has berated security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over their perceived nonchalant attitude in the conduct of the election.

The duo expressed their reservations at their various polling units in the Ishieke Village Square, Ohaozara and Afikpo respectively shortly after casting their votes.

Onu reiterated that the development was not healthy for democracy alleging that the action of the APC was capable of truncating the election.

He regretted that various election petitions and courts have ruled that BIVAS has no legal backing, resulting to all sorts of malpractices.

“What happened here in Ohaozara is a sham this is not an election, a lot of irregularities are being perpetuated here, they are just sharing money”

“Government officials are just using thugs, compelling people to vote for APC, they are holding people’s fingers to thumbprint for APC”

According to him, “if you vote for PDP they invalidate it and vote for APC, they have been snatching ballot boxes, not caring what accreditation in BIVAS will say”

“They get the result sheets, write the accreditation figures, write the results, this is desperation in the highest order”

The PDP candidate maintained that he would review everything stating “We have one or two evidence where we held them by the box.

Onu expressed sadness over the falsehood and propaganda peddled against him that the court had stopped him from participating in the election.

“The security Agencies have just been driving around, one would think that they would drop people in strategic elections, they should have powers to arrest, they are hesitant, in most cases, they work for the government”

‘if you go to Onicha Local government area, people are not interested in the election because of the rumour peddled against PDP”

In an interview, Eleje condemned the arrest of a community leader in Afikpo Mr Obila Ojo, by an operative of the military.

“This election is a charade, there are series of intimidation and vote buying witnessed in various polling units across the district”

“Why must a community leader be arrested for no just cause, arresting somebody for undisclosed reasons”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the All Progressive. Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Emegha, denied the allegations of vote buying and intimidation levelled against the APC.

“Those making the allegation already know they are losing the election, they will come up with all forms of flimsy talks”

“APC is on ground, we did our campaigns very well, our Governor has performed very well in all sectors, the masses are for APC”