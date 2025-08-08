Bye-Election: Oyo PDP Slams APC, Adelabu, Olatunji For Shunning Olubadan’s Burial

Oyo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the party’s controversial by-election candidate, Wale Olatunji, accusing them of desecrating the legacy of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige I.

In a fiery statement issued by the party’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr. Michael Ogunsina, the PDP labelled the APC’s holding of its bye-election campaign on Friday instead of attending the monarch’s burial as “a national embarrassment” and “a shameful betrayal of Ibadan’s cultural values.”

Ogunsina revealed that the PDP suspended its Ibadan North Local Government campaign rally in honour of the late Olubadan, describing the party’s decision as a sign of respect and reverence for the monarch’s enduring legacy.

“Unlike the APC, which chose political gain over cultural respect, we stood down our campaign to honour a man who gave his life to the service of Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria. Our party understands the importance of tradition and decency,” he said.

The PDP lashed out at the APC for going ahead with its campaign flag-off at Bodija Market on the day of the monarch’s funeral, calling it a “desperate” and “disgraceful” move that disrespected both the late Oba and the people of Ibadan.

“This burial date was announced weeks in advance. APC not only ignored this solemn occasion but also peddled falsehoods, claiming the governor prevented them from using the venue. This shows their desperation knows no bounds,” the statement added.

Ogunsina particularly criticised Minister Adelabu for failing to attend the burial rites in his native community, accusing him of choosing politics over tradition.

“For someone who holds a chieftaincy title in Ibadan to neglect such a profound cultural event is disgraceful. Adelabu, alongside Murphy and others in the APC, have proven to be political opportunists with no regard for the values that define our people,” Ogunsina said.

The PDP called on voters in Ibadan North and across Oyo State to reject the APC in the forthcoming August 16 by-election, reminding the electorate of the party’s previous electoral loss in the same constituency.

“They disrespected our king, our people, and our customs. Ibadanland remembers. The APC was rejected before and will be rejected again. The spirit of the Olubadan will not be mocked,” Ogunsina declared.

The by-election in Ibadan North is expected to be a heated contest, but the PDP insists it stands on the side of dignity, culture, and the collective memory of Ibadan’s revered monarch.