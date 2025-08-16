Bye-Election: Onitsha North 1 Records Low Turnout

Despite the early arrival of electoral materials in Anambra State, accreditation and voting were marred by low turnout at the Polling Unit 017, Ward 3, by Uba Road, a nd Polling Unit 016, Ward 3, Awka Road, for the Onitsha North 1 state House of Assembly Constituency election.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that a similar situation occurred at the polling units at Agba Street, Orakuwe, Ugwuta Road, and in all the polling units visited at Ward 3, Polling Units 016 and 017, Ward 4, Polling Units 6 and 9 in Okosi respectively.

At some polling units, Saturday Telegraph observed that voters were coming one after another, thereby getting accreditation and casting their votes immediately after the accreditation.

The bye-election in the area is to fill the vacant position for the Onitsha North 1 constituency in the state House of Assembly, left vacant by Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped and thereafter killed.