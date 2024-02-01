Bye-Election: Olukare Endorses PDP’s Bada For Akoko N’East/N’West Poll

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh has said the traditional institution in Akoko land will continue to strive for the unity, peace and progress of Akoko land through the substance of the rotation arrangement of the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency seat.

Oba Momoh who said this when he publicly endorsed the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for this weekend’s bye-election into Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, advised politicians to always honour whatever agreement they entered into.

According to the first-class tradition ruler, past political leaders in the community had agreed on a rotation policy to discourage the political domination of Akoko North East which has 13 wards over Akoko North West with only 10 wards.

He said the rotation arrangement has worked perfectly well by preventing disunity and breakdown of long-established brotherliness and unity of the two local government councils.

Oba Momoh then raised the hand of the PDP candidate as the preferred successor to Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo -Ojo who is now a minister.

He called on the electorate to vote for Hon. Bada who is going to spend only three and a half years in the House of Representatives to maintain the rotation policy of the political leaders of Akoko.

Oba Momoh at a simple ceremony to demonstrate his commitment and preference to the candidacy of Hon. Bada as the adopted candidate to occupy the Akoko North East North West Federal Constituency in a symbolic and royal way raised the hand of Hon. Bada.

With the royal gesture, Oba Momoh urged the electorate in the federal constituency to vote massively for Hon. Bada stressing that the candidate is tested and trusted.

Responding, Hon. Bada promised to represent the federal constituency to the best of his ability with a solid commitment to attracting the dividends of democracy to the federal constituency.

He said he would network NJ with his colleagues, lobby where necessary and negotiate with members of the executive to attract infrastructure and employment to youths in the federal constituency