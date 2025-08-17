New Telegraph

August 17, 2025
Bye-Election: NNPP Wins Kano Assembly 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has secured victory in the Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency by-election held in Kano State on Saturday.

The NNPP candidate, Ali Alhassan, polled 16,198 votes to defeat his closest rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 5,347 votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Hassan Shitu of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Alhassan duly elected.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacant seat in the Kano State House of Assembly following the death of the lawmaker previously representing the constituency.

The victory further strengthens NNPP’s presence in Kano politics, where the party maintains significant grassroots support.

