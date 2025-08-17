Bye-Election: NNPP Rejects APC Victory In Tsanyawa/Ghari, Heads To Court

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Kano State Chapter has rejected the outcome of the Tsanyawa/Ghari bye-election, insisting that it was manipulated, saying it’s going to challenge it in Court.

Speaking on Sunday, the State Chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, said, “The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has acknowledged the tremendous achievements recorded by the party in Kano on the re-run and bye-elections at Tsanyawa/ Ghari and Shanono/Bagwai state constituencies respectively.

“While applauding the voters of the respective constituencies, the party wishes to inform the general public that the manipulations orchestrated against the candidate in Tsanyawa/Ghari, the re-run election cannot be condoned.”

“Therefore, the party rejected the election results of Tsanyawa/Ghari, which were declared at the INEC Headquarters in Kano, while cancelling entirely the ten (10) polling units that the Appeal court nullified and ordered a fresh election.”

He said this is unacceptable and completely denies electorates their rights to vote, after they came out massively and cast their votes largely for the NNPP Candidate.

“As people are aware, in Ghari Local government, the election was conducted peacefully at the ten polling units; but in a way of manipulation by some unpatriotic politicians who connived with INEC Officials forced the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner.”

The Chairman reminded that “In ideal circumstance, elections supposed to be declared at the collation Centre within the constituency, but INEC decided to make the declaration at its Headquarters at the State capital which give room for the unpatriotic politicians to connive with INEC and cancelled all the polling units in contention and revert back to the old election results that was challenged at the court and the court decided in favour of the NNPP; where it said election re-run should be conducted, hence, directed the INEC to do the re-run on the ten polling units.”

“This issue is the true show of unpatriotic actions and disenfranchisement of the electorate and stole their mandate; it also discredited the image of the highest electoral body, which is INEC.”

“NNPP as a party will continue to fight injustice, favouritism, and election manipulations against anybody who feels he can use the federal might to disenfranchise the good people of Kano State.”

Sulaiman Dangurawa hints that, “it is very important to know that all presiding officers at the Tsanyawa/Ghari polling units have already signed their election results at their respective collation centres, and only the presiding officers have the power to cancel elections, not at the INEC Headquarters.

“Furthermore, credible elections have been held at Shanono/ Bagwai bye-elections, and if not because the Shanono/Bagwai results were declared at collation centres, the APC might attempt to change the narratives.

“Therefore, we appreciate the role of the constituents and other stakeholders, particularly the security agencies, who provided an enabling environment for the very peaceful re-run and bye-elections.”