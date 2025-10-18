Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has employed the services of some legal practitioners to defend the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the August 16, 2025, House of Representatives bye-election in Ibadan North federal constituency at the election petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the petition was filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) before the tribunal challenging the emergence of PDP candidate, Hon. Sunday Oyekunle Folajimi, as the winner of the election.

In the petition with the suit number: EPT/OY/HR/01/2025, the SDP is praying that the election and return of Hon. Folajimi as a member representing Ibadan North federal constituency is vitiated by non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022

The party also prayed the tribunal to cancel the bye-election and conduct a fresh or supplementary election in the affected polling units of the federal constituency.

In reaction to this, Governor Makinde employed a couple of legal practitioners led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Tunji Ogunrinde, to take up the case.

Ogunrinde, in his reply to the petition, filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of the petition for the petitioner’s failure to comply with the extant position of the Electoral Act 2022.

He prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial costs as the same is baseless, gold-digging, frivolous, vexatious, petty and lacks merit.

At the resumed hearing, on Wednesday, 15th of October, 2025, the Tribunal sought the cooperation of all parties, including counsels, and the court further adjourned to Thursday, 16th of March, 2025.