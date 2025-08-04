Bye-Election: Makinde Canvases Massive Bottles For Folajimi In Ibadan North

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on residents of Ibadan North Federal Constituency to come out en masse and vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle “DON,” in the forthcoming bye-election scheduled for August 16, 2025.

The governor made this appeal on Monday during the official campaign flag-off ceremony held at Bodija Main Market, Ibadan.

He described Folajimi as a “tested and trusted politician” with the capacity to deliver quality representation if elected to the House of Representatives

“Let me tell you that this forthcoming election is very important because we all need to prove a point that Oyo State is a PDP State.

“So, henceforth, when you go about campaigning from ward to ward, house to house, and some people are saying there is another party that can win apart from the PDP, please tell them it won’t happen in Oyo State.

“Our candidate that you would vote for on the 16th, who will go and represent the people of Ibadan North federal constituency, was once an honourable member at the Oyo State Assembly, and he did well.

He didn’t disappoint you. I chose him as my Deputy Chief of Staff because of his good track record and antecedents”, Makinde told the mammoth crowd of supporters.