Bye-Election: LP, ADC Dead In Anambra – Soludo

Following Saturday’s bye-elections in Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo has said the election results show that the Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are “Dead” and “non-existent” in the state.

Governor Soludo, who spoke during an event in the Nanka area of the state to celebrate the victory of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the by-elections, said the ADC opposition coalition wanted to use the by-election in Anambra to test its popularity

New Telegraph recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APGA’s Emmanuel Nwachukwu the winner for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Also, Ifeoma Azikiwe of the APGA was declared the winner for the Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Throwing a jab at one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, who backed ADC candidates in the by-elections, Soludo said the ADC does not exist in the state.

According to the governor, “The people spoke overwhelmingly with over 75%. APGA is our movement”.

“ADC does not exist in Anambra. We showed it yesterday (Saturday). Labour Party is dead,” Soludo said to the cheers of his partymen, who were adorned with different APGA paraphernalia emblazoned with the symbolic cock logo of the party.

“And all of them came. The senator representing the zone came. The senator representing Anambra Central threw himself into the ring. Members of the House of Representatives threw themselves into the ring. It looked like this was an allied force. Who were they coming against? The people. But the people of Anambra spoke.

“They wanted to use it as a test case for the new concoction called ADC in Anambra, but that election was won by APGA; we won with about 77%, a very emphatic statement. The signal we sent was that both ADC and Labour Party are dead in Anambra.”