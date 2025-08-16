Bye-Election; Local Vigilante Remains Barred As AIG Eze Monitors Anambra Poll

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, who is supervising the by-elections in Anambra State, has reiterated that the local vigilante groups in the area remain barred from operations during the bye-election.

Eze, who led a monitoring team of security operatives for the bye-elections, noted that there is no change in the early directive that the local security operatives should stay away from the voting centres.

Eze and his team have so far visited Nnewi North and South local government areas, as well as parts of Ekwusigo local government areas in Anambra South Senatorial District.

Confirming this development, the Police Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikega, in a statement, says, “Police-led joint security teams have commenced the assessment of personnel deployment for the Anambra bye-election, as security forces take control of Nnewi North Local Government Area”

“During the deployment assessment, the supervising Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, reiterated that Vigilante operatives and other quasi-security outfits remain barred from participating in election security operations.

” He emphasised that only officially accredited security agencies are authorised to be part of the exercise”

“Other Places visited include, Polling unit at Osumenyi Community, Nnewi-south Local Headquarters, and other areas in the Anambra South Senatorial district”, he stated.