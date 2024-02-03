Bye-Election: Lagos Commences Rerun Poll

The accreditation and voting process has commenced at the Surulere Federal Constituency 1, Lagos State for the February 3 bye-election scheduled for rerun election across the country.

At Surulere, Saturday Telegraph reports that election officials arrived early, and at several polling places as voting had already begun.

Only a small number of people have cast ballots thus far. Since officials have assumed control of the exercise, there is a calm mood.

The previous occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned from the seat in the constituency after being named Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu upon his victory.

INEC states that Surulere Federal Constituency 1 is made up of six electoral wards and 258 voting places.

The Nation said that members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as police officers, had positioned themselves to guarantee a peaceful voting process in the vicinity of the polling places.