Bye-Election: Jigawa APC Welcomes Badaru Amid Speculation

The Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar on Saturday received a rousing reception in Jigawa State as he arrived for the Babura/Garki federal constituency by-election in his home area.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the large turnout of supporters came despite speculation that he might stay away from the poll.

Prior to his arrival, rumours of his absence had been fuelled by tensions within the All Progressives Congress (APC), with speculation of alleged rift between his loyalists and factions loyal to Governor Umar Namadi.

His presence at the bye-election has, however, appeared to put the speculations to rest.

Badaru had been absent from several recent APC and state government activities, notably last week’s campaign rally in Babura where Governor Namadi handed the party flag to candidates in the presence of top party figures.

Despite earlier absences, the Defence Minister’s presence boosted APC supporters, easing concerns over internal divisions ahead of the by-election.

Party leaders described his visit as a show of commitment to both the party’s success and Jigawa’s development.