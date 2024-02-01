Bye-Election: Intrigues as Parties Jostle for Ebonyi South Seat

CLEMENT NNACHI writes on the forthcoming Ebonyi South Senatorial District by- election billed for Saturday in which eight candidates are seeking to take the seat vacated by former Governor David Umahi

It is a weekend of decision for the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District as the go to the polls this weekend to elect a senator from the eight candidates in the race for the seat. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the seat vacant, following the resignation of the immediate past governor of the state, David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who resigned his position to take up an appointment as Minister of Works in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. According to the list of candidates for the election published by the electoral commission, eight political parties are fielding candidates for the election with only one female candidate, Mrs. Njoku Stella of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC). Other parties, which its candidates are contesting for the position, include All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP), among others. The candidates cleared by INEC to contest the election include a former member of the House of Representative, Hon Linus Okorie (LP); ex-state chairman of the PDP, Barr Silas Onu; a professor of Agricultural Extension, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Anthony Ani (APC) and Chief Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA. Others are Udeogu Uche Samuel of Action Peoples Party (APP), Idam Leo Ogbonna of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Mba Christian Uchechukwu of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Prof. Ani of the ruling APC in the state hails from Onicha Local Gov- ernment Area of the state and has held numerous positions that cuts across examination officer, team leader, external examiner, editor, reviewer and board member in more than 20 universities within and outside Nigeria. Speaking on his ambition, Ani said: “I am on a rescue mission. I humbly request that my constituents should consider me worthy of true representation. I am widely consulted in issues of agricultural extension, methodologies and educational development.” The LP candidate, Okorie, is a former member of the House of Representatives. He represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2019. He also hails from Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Okorie contested for the Senate seat on the platform of LP during the February 25, 2023 National Assembly elections but lost to Umahi of the APC. For Onu, the candidate of the PDP, he is a former chairman of the party in Ebonyi State and hails from Ohaozara Local Government Area, while Chief Eleje of APGA hails from Afikpo Local Goverment Area. Like Okorie of LP, Eleje also contested for the Senate seat in 2023 but lost to Umahi. The APGA candidate is optimistic that his candidature strengthens the belief the people in him to represent them at the National Assembly. In an interview, he enjoined INEC not only to conduct a credible election but ensure a level playing field for all the candidates. His words: “Having gone through criticisms in the past, I think INEC should use the bye-election to launder its image. As we progress in our electoral system, INEC would have improved and corrected some of the things that previously worked against our electoral system.”

Eleje, however, expressed the confidence that he will emerge victorious in the election. “My people have bought into my programme; I have a chance of emerging victori- ous in the polls,” he boasted. While there is no doubt that none of the candidates can be dismissed, the fact is that Ani of the APC is the candidate to beat considering that his party is the ruling party in the state. Ahead of the senatorial bye- election, the state government has mobilized political appointees from Ebonyi South to relocate to their various local government areas and commence-house-to house campaign. At the moment, series of rallies are currently being held in each of the five local councils in Ebonyi South namely; Afikpo, Edda, Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo respectively. The state deputy governor, Princess Patricia Obila, who doubles as Chairman APC of Campaign Council in Afikpo Local Government is leading the ward-to-ward campaign trail to solicit for support for the party’s candidate, Prof Ani. Meanwhile, INEC has declared that a total of 436,254 registered voters will vote in the bye-election, while no fewer than 3,662 ad-hoc staff will be required for the bye- election.

The Ebonyi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, made the disclosure at the INEC Headquarters Abakaliki during an interactive session with the media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). The INEC boss restated that the bye-election will be conducted in the five local government areas of Afikpo, Edda, Ivo, Ohaozara and Onicha of the senatorial zone. She emphasized that the num- ber of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) required for verification and authentication of voters for the bye-election has been selected and will be configured for deployment to the five local govern- ment areas at the appropriate time.