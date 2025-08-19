Bye-Election: INEC To Present Certificates Of Return To Winners Thursday, Friday

Following the conclusion of Saturday bye-elections and two re-run conducted nationwide, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it will present Certificates of Return to candidates who emerged victorious.

This was contained in a press statement issued issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

According to the electoral umpire, the presentation ceremony for senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives will take place at INEC’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

While the state Houses of Assembly, certificates will be presented to members-elect at the state offices by Resident Electoral Commissioners on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM.

He, however, added that the elections spanned two senatorial districts, five federal constituencies, and nine state assembly constituencies.

In line with Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, successful candidates will receive their Certificates of Return as part of the formal conclusion of the electoral process.

READ ALSO

The commission noted that while declarations and returns had been made in two senatorial districts, five federal constituencies, and eight state assembly constituencies, the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency in Zamfara State remains inconclusive.

“In compliance with the provision of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Certificates of Return will be presented to the Senators-elect for Anambra South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts, as well as the five members of House of Representatives-elect for Ovie North East and Ovie South West Federal Constituencies of Edo State, Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, and Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

“The occasion will take place at the INEC National Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, 21st August 2025 at 3.00 pm,” the statement noted.

“For State Houses of Assembly, the Certificates of Return will be presented to members-elect by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in our State offices on Friday, 22nd August 2025 at 11.00 am.

“The constituencies are Ganye State Constituency of Adamawa State, Onitsha North 1 State Constituency of Anambra State, Basawa and Zaria/Kewaye State Constituencies of Kaduna State, Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa State constituencies of Kano State, Okura State Constituency of Kogi State, Munya State Constituency of Niger State, and Karim Lamido 1 State Constituency of Taraba State,” the statement added.