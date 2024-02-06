Bye- Election: INEC To Hold Suspended Taraba, Enugu Poll Feb 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to hold the suspended Taraba and Enugu States bye-elections on February 14.

The commission however said that due to security concerns, the bye-election in Kunchi/Tsanyawa state constituency in Kano State will be held at a later date, after further discussions with security agencies and stakeholders.

INEC had suspended the Bye-elections in two polling units in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, all polling units in the Enugu South state constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa state constituency of Kano State, due to violence, thuggery and the hijacking of election materials.

National Commissioner Sam Olumekun in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that its officials, following additional information later announced results the suspended Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State, “as the number of registered voters in the two polling units did not affect the outcome of the election.”

Olumekun further disclosed that the commission would take decision on

Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency on Wednesday, which was postponed due to over voting in certain polling units, which impacted the margin of lead between the candidates with the highest number of votes.

He called on eligible voters and stakeholders in the affected polling units in Taraba and Enugu States to participate peacefully in the upcoming elections and support their preferred candidates.

Meanwhile, INEC said certificates of return would be presented to elected 45 lawmakers in the February 3 Bye-elections.

In the results declared by the commission, All Progressives Congress (APC) won 20 seats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 15, Young Peoples Party (YPP) 4, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 3, while Labour Party (LP) secured one seat.

The certificate will be presented at INEC headquarters in Abuja.