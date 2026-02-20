The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday confirmed it has taken delivery of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s bye-elections in Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II of Rivers State.

New Telegraph reports that the materials were received at the Port Harcourt branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with established electoral procedures.

Representatives of political parties were present to observe and inspect the items, in accordance with transparency guidelines governing the handling of election materials.

Speaking after the inspection, Ben Ogbobula, the Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in the State and Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), said party officials examined the materials and found them to be intact.

He expressed satisfaction with their condition, affirming confidence in the preparatory process.

The bye-elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 21.