Bye Election: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Winners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives who emerged victorious in Saturday’s bye-elections.

New Telegraph reports that the certificates were handed over to the winners at the INEC headquarters in Abuja by different National Commissioners.

Among the recipients were Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) elected senator for Anambra South, and Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won the Edo Central Senatorial District.

Others presented with certificates were five newly elected members of the House of Representatives.

They include Barrister Omosede Igbinedion of the APC, who won in the Ovie North East and Ovie South West Federal Constituency of Edo State; Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki of the APC, representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

Fidelix Bagudu of the APC, elected for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State; Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji of the APC, who emerged from the Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State; and Fola Oyekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.