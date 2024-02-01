Bye-Election: INEC Begins Distribution Of Sensitive Materials In Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials ahead of the February 3, 2024, slated bye-election for Ebonyi South senatorial zone.

The distribution held at Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Branch Abakaliki on Thursday was witnessed by security operatives comprising the Department of Security Services (DSS), the Police, Civil Defence and the media.

Addressing newsmen the State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, said that the event was mainly for the distribution of sensitive materials, to each of the five local government areas that make up the southern zone.

According to her, “the materials distributed are the ballot papers, result sheets and others”

“After checking by all agents of political parties, INEC officials, the materials escorted by security agents would be moved to the councils.

Mrs Ugochi said that all grey areas have been taken care of since last week our local government offices have been flooded with non-sensitive materials”

“The issue of shortage of ad-hoc staff will not repeat itself this time around, we have finished posting our ad-hoc staff”

On the issue of security arrangements for the bye-election, Ugochi said that every security arrangement has been put in place to ensure hitch-free polls.

In an interview, an agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Nwogha Joseph Onyema, expressed joy at the transparent distribution of the materials.

“So far, I do not have any worry from what we are seeing here, we are convinced that there is sanity for now”

“am urging INEC to make sure that they provide a level playing ground for all candidates of political parties”

Contributing, the State Chairman of the Labour Party, Ereke John, expressed optimism that INEC would conduct free and credible bye-election.

It is worth noting that the bye-election was a sequel to the appointment of Senator David Umahi (who was former senator for the zone) as Minister and his subsequent resignation from the Senate.

INEC has restated that a total of 436,254 registered voters, will vote in the bye-election.

Similarly, no fewer than 3,662 ad-hoc Staff will be involved in the bye-election while six political parties out of the 19 registered political parties will participate in the poll.

The bye-election would be conducted in five local government areas with eight political parties participating.