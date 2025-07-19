Bye-Election: Igbinedion Emerges Ovia APC Candidate

Barr. Omosede Igbinedion has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ovia Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for August 16, 2025.

The bye-election was necessitated by the vacancy created following the emergence of Dennis Idahosa as Deputy Governor of Edo State. The APC primary election was held across the 23 wards in the constituency.

Igbinedion, a former lawmaker who served in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, was returned unopposed after other aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the race to support her candidacy.

Announcing the results, chairman of the primary election committee in the federal constituency, Barr. Lucky Ajokperiniovo, declared Igbinedion winner of the primary, having polled a total of 5,819 votes.

“With this aggregate score in the two council areas, Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion is hereby declared the winner of the primary and the party’s candidate for the bye-election,” Ajokperiniovo said.

A member of the APC National Electoral Committee, Jafaru Leko, described the conduct of the primary as smooth, organized, and credible.

Speaking to journalists, Edo State Deputy Governor Hon. Dennis Idahosa reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to operating within the confines of its constitution and Nigeria’s democratic principles. He commended the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the primary, describing it as a clear expression of internal democracy.

“This is my ward, Iguobazuwa West Ward 2. Voting here was impressive, as a mammoth crowd endorsed Omosede,” Idahosa said.

He also highlighted the significance of Igbinedion’s candidacy in addressing gender imbalance, noting that there are currently no female representatives from Edo State in the National Assembly.

“This presents a major opportunity for gender inclusiveness in our legislative representation,” he added.