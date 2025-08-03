Bye-Election: Idahosa Optimistic Of APC Victory

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances of winning the upcoming House of Representatives bye-election for the Ovia Federal Constituency, scheduled for August 16.

Idahosa made the remarks on Sunday during the APC’s campaign rally held in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor, who vacated the seat after his election alongside Governor Monday Okpebholo in August 2024, said no other party was better positioned to win the seat, which he described as rightfully belonging to the APC.

He praised the party’s choice of Omosede Igbinedion who had previously represented the constituency as its candidate, saying she embodies competence, consistency, and reliability.

According to Idahosa, “We looked around for someone with competence, capacity, consistency, and reliability. During this search, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, reminded us that Edo State currently has no female representative in the National Assembly. That singular point greatly influenced the party’s decision to endorse Omosede Igbinedion as our flag bearer.”

Idahosa also commended Governor Okpebholo for developmental projects underway across Ovia Federal Constituency. He cited the 7-kilometre stretch of the Okhun Road in Oluku Ward, currently under construction by Setraco, as one of many examples.

He said: “The Oghede to Aduna road was once a death trap. Now, the governor is tarring it all the way to Ekenhuan village, with plans to extend it to Gelegele. He is also set to rehabilitate the old Siluko Road, which has long been in disrepair.”

Addressing the crowd, many of whom defied heavy rain to attend the rally, the deputy governor urged continued support for the APC and the administration’s “SHINE” agenda. He also announced that the party would soon begin ward-to-ward campaigns ahead of the poll.

In her remarks, the APC candidate, Omosede Igbinedion, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Okpebholo, party leaders, and other aspirants who stepped down for her. She acknowledged Idahosa’s significant role in shaping her political path.

Igbinedion, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the governorship election, described her former party as a “sinking ship.”

“Today, it is very clear that the ship has sunk, far worse than the Titanic. And it will never rise again,” she declared.

She also advocated for the extension of tenures for federal legislators from Edo State to ensure better networking and improved facilitation of developmental projects to the state.