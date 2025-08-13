Ahead of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election in Oyo State, five candidates committed to a peace accord at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibadan.

The signatories were Femi Akin-Alamu (African Democratic Congress), Adewale Olatunji (All Progressives Congress), Olabisi Odususi (All Progressives Grand Alliance), Fola Oyekunle (Peoples Democratic Party) and Hammed Badmus (Zenith Labour Party)

New Telegraph reports that the bye-election is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Recall that the seat became vacant after the death of Musliudeen Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, a two-term member of the House of Representatives for the constituency.

The 51-year-old passed away in Abuja on the 24th of July after a brief illness.

State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Tella Adeniran, said the peace accord was necessary to ensure a free and fair election.

He urged candidates and their supporters to maintain decorum and demonstrate sportsmanship throughout the process.

The commissioner also assured the gathering that the commission is committed to conducting a credible election

“On behalf of INEC, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to this significant event, the official signing of the Peace Accord for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election,” he said.

“This gathering demonstrates your commitment to promoting peace, stability, and credibility in the electoral process. “The signing of this Peace Accord is a crucial step towards ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election. “As we embark on this critical process, I urge all stakeholders to adhere to the principles outlined in the Peace Accord. “Let us work together to create an environment that allows voters to exercise their rights without fear or intimidation.”