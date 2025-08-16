Heavy security and low turnout of voters marred Saturday’s bye-election in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

The election taking place in twelve electoral wards in the federal constituency was supposed to commence by 8.30 am, but did not start in most of the uwhich nits.

In spite of the fact that the electoral officers and materials arrived before the time, voters did not show up in some of the polling units at as 8.30 am when the election was supposed to start. Many attributed this to too heavy presence of security personnel in many parts of the units.

At unit 6 and ward 6, unit 21of the constituency, none of the voters had arrived as at 8.26 when our correspondent left the unit.

The same was observed at Ward 10, Unit 28, at the old Bodija area. It was learnt that none of the voters had arrived when our correspondent left the unit around 9.02 am.

It, however, started at Ward 10 unit 27 around 9.07 am, and around 9.10 am at Ward 10 unit 11.

It was observed that there was the presence of policemen, officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), soldiers around Apete, Ijokodo and Adamasingba, as well as Bodija.

Voting was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.