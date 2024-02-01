Bye-Election: Gbajabiamila Rallies Support For APC Candidate In Surulere

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1, Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, urged residents of Surulere to march out en masse and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Fuad Laguda.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere Constituency I between 2003 and 2023, led the campaign from Teslim Balogun Stadium through Bode Thomas back to the stadium.

Speaking during the rally, Laduga expressed confidence in his ability to emerge winner and thanked party faithfuls for their support.

He said: “I appreciate everybody out here today. This is large for the party and for us. You can see the amount of support we give as a party as we campaign. We pray for the same energy as we take to the polls on Saturday when the party will claim the mandate again.”

Also speaking, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, Mr Desmond Elliott, said: “I want to urge every resident of Surulere to cast their vote for Fuad Laguda on Saturday. If voted, he will represent us in the Federal House of Representatives. Please come out early enough and vote. By the grace of God, we will get the victory.”

On his part, the Chairman of the APC in Surulere, Mr Sheriff Balogun, said: “Today is the last day of campaigning for our candidate, Laguda, who we would like to represent us in the Green Chamber.

“I urge everyone in Surulere to come out en masse and vote for him because if he is voted for, he will replace the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.”