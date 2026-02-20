Bye Election: Fubara Urges Full Participation, Backs APC Candidates

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appealed to the people of the state to participate actively in the election.

The governor who gave this directive at Government House, Port Harcourt, described the election as a family affair and urged the people to come out en masse to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for the two vacant seats in the State House of Assembly.

He also charged the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

“Everybody should be law-abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise. It is actually a family election, and there is no need for rancour and acrimony,” he said.