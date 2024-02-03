Bye-Election: Enugu Voters Protest Missing Result Sheets

Imufu community in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State is currently experiencing tension as voters express their dissatisfaction over missing election results in five polling units with over 6,000 voters.

Despite repeated assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the readiness for today’s re-run elections, by 10:30 am, materials had not arrived in several polling units in the state.

INEC polling officers arrived late in many polling units without result sheets, particularly in units with a large number of voters.

The affected polling units in Umuitodo Ward 3, where election result sheets are missing, include Polling Unit 010 in Okpaligbo, Polling Units 003, 004, and 005 at Central Primary School Imufu, and Umu-Osia polling unit.

William Itodo, the chairman of the local government, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, and he lost his polling unit to the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

According to a community leader, Emeka Madu, “My people are currently revolting, and they have resolved not to vote until the results sheets are provided. The police arrested polling officers and took them to their stations to question them about the missing result sheets for the polling units.”

Madu also stated, “In Umu-Osia and Imufu, the people said that they are not voting until INEC officials provide result sheets. The electorate is not voting because they said the INEC came without result sheets.

“At the CPS Imufu, police arrested INEC polling officers and took them to their stations to know why they came without results sheets. As we speak, the election has not started.”

On Friday, INEC stated that it was over 95 per cent ready to conduct hitch-free re-run elections in two constituencies within Enugu State as ordered by the Court of Appeal.