Bye-Election: Edo Police Holds Peace Accord For Candidates, Parties 

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free and credible by-election scheduled for August 16, 2025, the Edo State Police Command has invited political parties’ candidates vying for the Ovia Federal Constituency and Edo Central Senatorial District seats for a Peace Accord signing.

A statement issued by the State Command’s spokesperson, SP Moses Yamu, on Tuesday, said the event scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Command Headquarters, Benin City, is designed to promote peaceful political engagement and mutual respect among all contestants.

He said the exercise is also set to serve as a preventive measure against electoral violence and other forms of misconduct that could jeopardise the integrity of the process.

He noted, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, has emphasised the importance of the gathering, noting that the police remain firmly committed to ensuring law and order throughout the electoral period.

“The Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order while facilitating a level playing field for all political actors remains a top priority,” the CP stated.

He also appealed to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, electoral malpractice, and any behaviour that could compromise the peace and stability of the state.

The Command strongly condemned vote buying, hate speech, and political violence, warning that such actions could threaten the credibility of the elections.

New Telegraph recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on August 6th confirmed that nine political parties will take part in the upcoming bye-election.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Anugbum Onuoha, named the parties as: Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).