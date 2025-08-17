Bye-Election: Defeat Of APC In Jigawa, Shame To Defence Minister – Ex-Youth Leader

The erstwhile All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Mobilizer in Jigawa State, Alhaji Musa Alaye, has described the Minister of Defence’s defeat in almost all the wards of the Local Government as a big shame, attributing it to his neglect and lack of support for those handling APC affairs in the state.

Alaye, who spoke on Sunday, noted that it is an indication that Badaru has become the latest victim of political power play in the just-concluded bye-election conducted by INEC to fill some vacancies, as he performed woefully, failing to deliver at his polling units, wards, and local government levels.

Alaye highlighted some reasons for the opposition PDP’s success in Saturday’s elections against the ruling APC in Babura Local Government Area, the hometown of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru.

“The defeat of APC in Babura Local Government is a big shame for Minister Badaru, particularly the defeat in almost all the wards of the local government, which resulted from his neglect and lack of support for those handling APC affairs in the state.

The former APC mobilizer stated that the Minister didn’t want to help those party members, often dragging them into leadership crises, something that has destroyed the spirit of comradeship in our party.

APC suffered a loss from the opposition PDP by losing his ward and Local Government, something that is seen to be a setback to his political relevance in the state; after the defeat of his party in just-concluded bye-election conducted on Saturday in Jigawa State.

According to election results from Babura local government, the PDP candidate scored 3,432 out of 5,099 votes cast to defeat the APC candidate, who scored 1,567 votes.

From all indications, there are political intrigues between him and the governor, stemming from complaints of neglect and lack of support for his party’s supporters in both the local government and state.

Badaru was more relaxed with PDP people than his own APC supporters, something that we complained about to the governor and other leadership, without taking any action.

He refused to attend all the party’s campaign and stay in Kano despite the invitation given by the governor; he left Abuja and relocated to Kano without contributing to our party’s success in Jigawa state.

He ignored his primary responsibility for taking us together; like many of his colleagues, he doesn’t attend party activities or show care for our welfare, especially our teeming party members in the rural areas, who have suffered in building the APC but were now dumped and neglected.

He noted that the Minister has no political value in Jigawa, because he refused to help or assist our people; we only have support from the governor. Sometimes we ended up suffering from issues, even though we are in power both at the state and federal levels.

While praising the Jigawa state Governor, Umar Namadi Danmodi, over his untiring efforts to stabilise Jigawa state politics, it’s high time for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be aware of the kind of characters of his appointees that are more like a political liability than an asset for the success of his renewed hope agenda.