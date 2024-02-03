Bye-Election: Buni Votes In Bunigari, Expresses Satisfaction With Conduct Of Poll

Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s bye-election in Yobe East Senatorial District.

Governor Buni disclosed this immediately after he exercised his franchise at the Bulturi-Yerimari polling unit in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed joy that voters are freely participating in the election after years of Boko Haram insurgency, saying that it is a sign of the return to peace in the area.

Buni further asked electorates to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

“That is a very good development especially as this place is one of the displaced communities that we resettled and provided with all the basic necessities.

“You can see peace and tranquillity that they are enjoying, they are going about their normal businesses and that is my joy. I expect that the turnout will be successful, hitch-free and peaceful.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting bye and re-run elections in 80 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states of the federation.