Bye-Election: APGA Wins Anambra South Senatorial District

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Emmanuel Nwachukwu, the winner of the Saturday Bye-election for the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Nnewi Local Government, the Returning Officer, Prof. Frank Ojiako, said Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,847 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Donald Amangbo, emerged third with 2,889 votes.

Prof. Ojiako, however, commended the candidate for their peaceful conduct and hailed the voters for turning out en masse during the exercise.

Ojiako said, “I hereby make the declaration that Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”