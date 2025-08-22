Bye-Election: APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu Wins Kaura Namoda South

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kamilu Sa’idu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State.

Announcing the final result at the collation centre in Kasuwar Daji, headquarters of the constituency, the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, said Sa’idu secured 8,182 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,543 votes.

“Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Sa’adu declared.

The rerun took place on Thursday in two registration areas, Sakajiki (two polling units) and Kyambarawa (three polling units) following INEC’s earlier decision to declare the bye-election inconclusive.

This was because the margin of 1,662 votes between the two leading candidates was less than the 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the affected polling units.

The announcement was witnessed by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mahmud Isah, representatives of political parties, security agencies, and civil society organizations.

With this declaration, the APC has further consolidated its hold on the Zamfara State House of Assembly.