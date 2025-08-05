Bye-Election: APC’ll Get 98% Vote In Ovia – Idahosa

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Dennis Idahosa, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of 98 per cent of the votes in the August 16 bye-election for the Ovia federal constituency.

Idahosa, a former lawmaker who vacated the position after becoming the deputy governor of the state, gave this assurance during an interaction with the leaders and members of the APC in Ovia North East Local Government on Monday, August 4, ahead of the poll.

According to him, the party not only has a formidable flag bearer in Omosede Igbinedion, but the development strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the state would propel the party to victory.

Speaking in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, Idahosa urged the people to come out en masse to support Igbinedion, who is from the council.

While urging the party not to be complacent, he said all hands must be on deck to mobilise eligible voters across the council area to cast their votes on election day.

The deputy governor said his aim is to see that the election is concluded and victory announced in favour of the APC by 1 pm on election day.

“I can assure you that the APC will get 98 per cent of the votes in the election in Ovia federal constituency. We don’t need to talk much at Isiuwa because this is Omosede’s community, and Ovia North-East is her local government area,” Idahosa declared.

He told the supporters that aside from their past political differences, he and the party’s candidate share a lot in common, which hinges on the development of the Ovia federal constituency.

On her part, Igbinedion expressed appreciation to the deputy governor for personally leading the campaign team.

She promised to make provisions of healthcare facilities where needed and to complete the completion of electrification projects started by her predecessor, Idahosa, as well as provide agricultural inputs for the agrarian communities.

She warned against betraying the party over monetary gains.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate said she nursed no regrets for dumping her former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the APC.

She attributed her decision to the need to stay connected with the federal government in order to attract development to her constituents and the state at large.

“APC is the only team that is afloat and floating. Our ship is beautiful, it is a beautiful yacht, and it is ready for everybody,” she said.